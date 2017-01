Reet Glass Tanner

Reet Glass Tanner, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center near his home in Dowling Park at the age of 89.

A memorial service will be held January 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Perry, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Memorial fund; First Presbyterian Church; P. O. Box 837; Perry Florida 32348 or to Advent Christian Village Benevolent Fund; ACV; 10680 Dowling Park Dr.; Live Oak, FL 32060.