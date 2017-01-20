Commissioners agree to keep one-cent sales tax on books

The local one-cent sales tax, which has been used for the past 16 years to pay for the construction of Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH), is expected to accomplish its mission by the end of the year.

This week, the Taylor County Commission unanimously agreed to reimpose the one-cent tax once the hospital debt is paid off to help fund future capital purchases as well as the dredging of the county’s public canals.

