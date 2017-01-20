County okay with trading Wright Road for section of Jefferson St.

The Taylor County Commission joined with the Perry City Council to approve a proposal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) under which the county will assume ownership of a portion of U.S. 221 and hand over its ownership of Wright Road.

The issue arose last week when City Manager Bob Brown told council members that a longstanding downtown revitalization project–the installation of canopies and/or balconies in front of buildings downtown–was in jeopardy.

