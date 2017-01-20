Double-murderer off Death Row, sentenced to life term

By ANGELA CASTELUCCI / Staff writer

For the past 41 years and 10 months, Death Row inmate Douglas R. Meeks’ world has been confined to a space slightly larger than the average area rug.

His days have been a regimented routine of three meals a day, three two-hour sessions per week in the exercise yard and showers every other day.

PHOTO: Meeks will be transferred off Death Row to a correctional facility where he will be housed among the general population (determined by his classification level).

