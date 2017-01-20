Legal Notices for January 20, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO JOHN A DEMPSEY

UNLESS PAYMENT IS MADE ON 2000 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 VIN: 2GCEK19T2Y1200087 FOR TOW&STORAGE CHARGES ON 01/14/2017. VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON THE 21ST DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017 @10:00AM AT THOMAS CHEVROLET 2128 S.BYRON BUTLER PKWY,PERRY,FL.(850)584-6221

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell or dispose of personal property described below o enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (section 83.801-83.809).

The undersigned will dispose or sell by silent bidding on the 21st day of January, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., on the premise where said property has been stored and which are located at Lock & Key Mini Storage, 1309 S. Jefferson St., Perry, County of Taylor, State of Florida, the following:

Lonnie L. Bennett – Unit A14- household goods

Laura Barton – Unit A24 – household goods

Lane Sadler, Jr., – Unit B20 – household goods

Kendra Sheppard – Unit B30 – household goods

Aaron Cooper- Unit B32 – household goods

Tonya Reeves – Unite D18- household goods

Jeannie Williams – Unit F82 – household goods

Manuel Hendrix – Unit E8- household goods

Purchase must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is where is and must be removed and unit cleaned at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Dated this 13th day of January 2017.

Taylor County

Second Public Hearing Notice

Taylor County plans to apply to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for a FFY 2016 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $750,000 in the Housing Rehabilitation category. The activities, dollar amounts and estimated percentage of benefit to low- and moderate-income persons are as follows:

Activity Name CDBG Funding LMI Benefit

Administration $112,500 NA

Housing Rehabilitation $632,500 100%

Temporary Relocation $5,000 100%

The County plans to rehabilitate or demolish and replace at least eleven very low-, low- and moderate-income homes within the unincorporated area of Taylor County that do not meet current building code standards. The County will accept applications for rehabilitation assistance from qualified homeowners if grant funding is received.

The County does not expect that anyone will be permanently displaced as a result of CDBG-funded activities. If any persons are displaced as a result of the planned activities, Taylor County will assist them as described in its anti-displacement and relocation policy, which is available for review at the Taylor County Grants office, located at 401 Industrial Drive, Perry, FL 32347

The public hearing to provide citizens an opportunity to comment on the application will be held on February 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, during the Taylor County Board of County Commission meeting held in the Commissions Chambers, 201 E. Green Street, Perry, FL 32347. Written comments received in advance of the public hearing will also be considered and may be submitted to Melody Cox, melody.cox@taylorcountygov.com or by mail to the Taylor County Grants office, located at 401 Industrial Drive, Perry, FL 32347. A draft copy of the application will be available for review at the Taylor County Grants office during normal business hours no later than February 1, 2017.

A copy of the final application will be available for review at the Taylor County Grants Office no later than February 10, 2017. The application will be submitted to DEO on or before February 15, 2017. To obtain additional information concerning the application and the public hearing, contact Melody Cox, Grants Manager at (850) 838-3553 or by e-mail at melody.cox@taylorcountygov.com

Taylor County does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin or against any other protected class. The public hearing is being conducted in a handicapped accessible location. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in the hearing is asked to advise the County at least five days before the hearing by contacting the County Administrator’s Office at 850-838-3500 Extension 107 If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the County using the Florida Relay Service, 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice).

Any handicapped person requiring special accommodation at this meeting should contact the County Administrator’s Office at 850-838-3500 Extension 107 at least four (4) calendar days prior to the date of the hearing. Any non-English speaking person wishing to obtain information about the hearing or to request an interpreter for the hearing should also call the County Administrator’s Office at 850-838-3500 Extension 107 at least four (4) calendar days prior to the hearing.

A FAIR HOUSING/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION

Taylor County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR FEDERAL FUNDING

Taylor Coastal Water and Sewer District is complying with the requirements of 7CFR 1780.199(a) by publishing this notice of intent to apply for a water grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service.

This project will consist of pre-development planning grant for improvements of existing water system in the Taylor Coastal Water and Sewer District service area.

If you have any questions, call Felicity Appel at (850)354-5190.

