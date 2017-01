Resolution hearing set Jan. 30 in Whiddon case

Prosecutors hope to have finalized a plea agreement with Manden Whiddon to present to the court at a resolution hearing set Monday, Jan. 30, at the Taylor County Courthouse.

Whiddon is one of three men charged in the shooting death of local educator Shelly Strickland. His father, Rodney Whiddon, will face a jury during a scheduled February trial.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.