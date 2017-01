Kenneth Russell Massey

Kenneth Russell Massey, 62, passed away on January 19, 2017 in Perry, FL. Kenny was born August 31, 1954 in Perry Florida, to the late Jessie Massey and Lillie Mae Newton Massey.

Private Services will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

