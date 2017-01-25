Legal Notices for January 25, 2017

Public Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Northeast District Office

Draft Air Permit No. 1230001-066-AC

Foley Cellulose, LLC, Foley Mill

Taylor County, Florida

Applicant: The applicant for this project is Foley Cellulose LLC. The applicant’s authorized representative and mailing address is: Lee Davis, Vice President- General Manager, Foley Cellulose, LLC, Foley Mill, One Buckeye Drive, Perry, Florida 32348.

Facility Location: Foley Cellulose, LLC operates the existing Foley Mill, which is located in Taylor County at One Buckeye Drive in Perry, Florida.

Project: This project proposes a short-term, temporary production trial tests to evaluate the potential production of a new pulp grade for the No. 2 Mill Line. The proposed trial will be for a period of twelve (12) months and involves the installation of additional piping and duct work to the No. 2 Line Batch Digester (EU 046 – Pulping Area General Pulping System (MACT 1)) and the No. 2 Purification Plant (EU 041). The additional piping and ductwork is necessary to allow for the use of a direct pre-steaming step on the No. 2 Line Batch Digester and the modification of the No. 2 Purification Plant process to allow for the use of two (2) different chemicals in the purification process.

Permitting Authority: Applications for air construction permits are subject to review in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Chapters 62-4, 62-210 and 62-212 of the Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). The proposed project is not exempt from air permitting requirements and an air permit is required to perform the proposed work. The Permitting Authority responsible for making a permit determination for this project is the Department of Environmental Protection Permitting Program Northeast District Office. The Permitting Authority’s physical and mailing address is: 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. The Permitting Authority’s phone number is (904) 256-1700.

Project File: A complete project file is available for public inspection during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except legal holidays), at the physical address indicated above for the Permitting Authority. The complete project file includes the Draft Permit, the Technical Evaluation and Preliminary Determination, the application and information submitted by the applicant (exclusive of confidential records under Section 403.111, F.S.). Interested persons may contact the Permitting Authority’s project engineer for additional information at the address and phone number listed above. In addition, electronic copies of these documents are available on the following web site: https://fldep.dep.state.fl.us/air/emission/apds/default.asp.

Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit: The Permitting Authority gives notice of its intent to issue an air construction permit to the applicant for the project described above. The applicant has provided reasonable assurance that operation of proposed equipment will not adversely impact air quality and that the project will comply with all appropriate provisions of Chapters 62-4, 62-204, 62-210, 62-212, 62-296 and 62-297, F.A.C. The Permitting Authority will issue a Final Permit in accordance with the conditions of the proposed Draft Permit unless a timely petition for an administrative hearing is filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. or unless public comment received in accordance with this notice results in a different decision or a significant change of terms or conditions.

Comments: The Permitting Authority will accept written comments concerning the proposed Draft Permit for a period of 14 days from the date of publication of the Public Notice. Written comments must be received by the Permitting Authority by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on or before the end of this 14-day period. If written comments received result in a significant change to the Draft Permit, the Permitting Authority shall revise the Draft Permit and require, if applicable, another Public Notice. All comments filed will be made available for public inspection.

Petitions: A person whose substantial interests are affected by the proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative hearing in accordance with Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the Public Notice or receipt of a written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who asked the Permitting Authority for notice of agency action may file a petition within 14 days of receipt of that notice, regardless of the date of publication. A petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above, at the time of filing. A petition for administrative hearing must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received) with the Agency Clerk in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us,before the deadline. The failure of any person to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the approval of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Permitting Authority’s action is based must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, telephone number and any facsimile number of the petitioner; the name, address any email address, telephone number, and any facsimile number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how each petitioner received notice of the agency action or proposed decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so state; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and, (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. A petition that does not dispute the material facts upon which the Permitting Authority’s action is based shall state that no such facts are in dispute and otherwise shall contain the same information as set forth above, as required by Rule 28-106.301, F.A.C.

Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Permitting Authority’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this Public Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Permitting Authority on the application have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.

Mediation: Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 2016 -254-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

HENCIE BARREAU

Defendants.

________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO: HENCIE BARREAU

1165 107 STREET

MIAMI, FL 33168

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 46-N

A PARCEL OF LAND LAYING IN SECTION 4 AND 5, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89ｺ20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE IF 5,336.51 FEET; THENCE NORTH 61ｺ18’43” EASTM A DISTANCE OF 159.65, THENCE NORTH 57ｺ54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13ｺ43’40” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09ｺ04’11” EAST A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 20ｺ11’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCESOUTH 33ｺ56’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 22ｺ05’24” EAST, A DISTANCEOF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13ｺ44’56”EAST, A DISTANCE OF 512.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08ｺ47’05” EAST A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03ｺ26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03ｺ42’14” EAST, A DISTANCE OD 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04ｺ42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 82.79 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89ｺ25’44” EAST A DISTANCE OF 1,622.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN; THENCE NORTH 85ｺ21’02” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,723.39 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF A 50 FOOT ACCESS EASEMENT ALSO KNOWN AS ROCK ISLAND; THENCE ALONG SAID EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING COURSE: SOUTH 15ｺ11’19” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 26.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03ｺ09”58” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 86.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01ｺ36’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 317.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13ｺ36’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 104.91 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASEMENT RUN SOUTH 86ｺ28’12” WEST, A DISTANCES OF 1,657.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12ｺ22’42” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 505.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 20.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Has been filed against you that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A. Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by 30 days from the 1st publication and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: 01-16-17

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

1/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016 CA 522

AMERIS BANK,

a Georgia banking corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER, DERRICK SUMNER,

and JOHN CHARLES SUMNER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER and DERRICK SUMNER:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a civil action has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, to foreclose certain real property located in Taylor County, Florida described as follows:

PARCEL 1:

LOT 299, BLOCK B, LEISURE RETREATS, UNIT II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 129, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL 2:

LOT 38 OF COASTAL OAKS, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 143, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

You are required to file a written response with the Court and serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Keith L. Bell, Jr., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 106 East College Avenue, Suite 600, Tallahassee, Florida 32301, at least thirty (30) days from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated this 6th day of January, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

CLERK OF COURT

By: Crystal McMullen

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Keith L. Bell, Jr., Esq.

Clark Partington

106 East College Avenue, Suite 600

Tallahassee, Fl 32301

(850) 320-6838 (phone)

(850) 597-7591 (fax)

1/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PURSUANT TO SECTION 10-65, TAYLOR COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES

(ORDINANCE NO. 2001-12)

Notice is hereby given that the Taylor County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 6:10 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347, to hear an application for a SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT (MUD-BOG) to be held on March 2nd – March 5th, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Iron Horse Mud Ranch site located at 8999 S. US 19, Perry, Florida.

The application is available to the public and may be inspected at the Taylor County Planning Department, located at the Administrative Complex (Old Post Office), 201 E. Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

Notice is further given, pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105, that any persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this hearing will need a record of the hearing and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, Taylor County, Florida.

1/25

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE Technologies, Inc. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1106 Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07632-300

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 04 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; Thence run South 0D 39M 04S West 250 feet; thence run North 89D 46M 56S East 274.11 feet; thence run North 11D East to the North Boundary of Section; thence Run West along Section Line 330.10 feet to the Point of Beginning; Containing 1.74 acres, more or less; Recorded in the Taylor County official records 427, page 463.

This property is being assessed with a 1983 Summ doublewide mobile home; Title # 22407989 and 22407988; Serial # H26293GL and H26293GR.

Name in which assessed Delphia M. Flowers

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 20th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 05th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

1/11