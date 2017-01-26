Commission approves tax incentive for proposed high-end apartment project

The Taylor County Commission agreed last week to provide a tax incentive for the Prospect Perry Apartment development.

The incentive consists of a 75 percent abatement of the increased property tax revenue the county is set to receive due to the construction of the proposed apartment complex. The incentive would begin the first year the improvements were added to the tax rolls and last 10 years. The incentive, which would only apply to the county’s property taxes and not the school district’s, is expected to be around $45,000 a year.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.