Deja vu: strong winds, rising tides

A strong storm system that produced tornadoes and left 18 people dead across the Southeast spared Taylor County from most of its wrath, although it did result in some minor coastal flooding and knocked out power to many customers here.

According to Taylor County Emergency Management, there was no damage reported from the storm.

