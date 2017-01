Fastpitch softball sign-up underway

Registration for the Taylor County Fastpitch Parents Association softball season is now underway.

Youngsters, ages 4 through 14, may sign up daily at Lilliott Insurance Agency at 1306-B South Jefferson Street. The entry fee is $45 per player. Late registrations will only be accepted if there is room on a team.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.