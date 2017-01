Florida Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days are Feb. 4-5

Mark your calendar for Florida’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days, planned Feb. 4-5.

This Saturday-Sunday hunt gives youth 15 years old and younger an opportunity to hunt ducks and geese while supervised by an adult. Only youth are allowed to harvest waterfowl. Neither the youth nor the supervising adult need a license or permit.

