Frederick Lamar Byrd, Sr.

Fred was of the Baptist faith and on January 23rd, 2017, he went home to be with Jesus. He was born on March 7, 1943 in Adel.

The family will receive friends at Boone Funeral Home located at 202 N. Hutchinson Avenue in Adel from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 27th.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Adel on Saturday, January 28th located at 200 E. 5th St, Adel, GA with Rev. Doug Stevens and Rev. Mike Brannon officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Annex.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the rebuilding of homes destroyed by the recent storm in Adel; you may submit your donation through First Baptist Church of Adel’s Disaster Relief Fund in honor of Fred. Fred loved his community and would want to help those in a time of need. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com.

