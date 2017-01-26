Hickory Mound remains closed due to Hermine damage

The Hickory Mound Impoundment area on the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area’s Hickory Mound Unit remains closed to public vehicle access because of damages caused by Hurricane Hermine in September 2016.

Foot, bicycle and non-motorized access is allowed beyond the gates at Cow Creek Grade/Swartz Tram and at Coker Road/Swartz Tram, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologists.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.