‘Planting’ ahead for Christmas

The City of Perry and the Florida Forest Service joined forces Friday to celebrate Arbor Day, planting a red cedar at the newly completed Rosehead Park.

The tree, donated by John Edward and Katherine Michelle Nemcovic of Southeastern Shade, Inc., in Lafayette County, will be used in the future as a perpetual Christmas tree.

PHOTO: Shown above (from l to r) are: City Councilman Mike Deming, City Manager Bob Brown, Mayor David Sullivan, Cory Taylor, Barney Johnson and City Councilman Alan Hall.

