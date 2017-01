Author to speak at library Jan. 30

Author David Mather will speak at the Taylor County Public Library Monday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Mather, a former Peace Corps volunteer who traveled to Chile, recently published his third novel, “Crescent Beach,” about a “lawless, small coastal fishing village in the Big Bend area of Florida slammed by the Storm of the Century.”

The program is hosted by the Friends of the Taylor County Public Library and is free and open to the public.