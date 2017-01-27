Bellamy, Simmons honored for community contributions

Dedication to the community. Concern for those in need. Always willing to lend a hand.

For Dan Simmons and the late Amon Bellamy, these qualities are, and were, simply a way of life.

PHOTOS: (Above) The late Amon Bellamy was awarded the Human Rights Award during the recently held Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. Bellamy’s widow, Louise, and children accepted the award in his honor. (Below) Dan Simmons (left), who received the Civic Outreach Award, was labeled a “concerned humanitarian.”

