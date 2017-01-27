Commission agrees to $170,000 settlement in ‘whistleblower’ suit

The Taylor County Commission agreed this week to settle a federal “whistleblower” suit brought against the county by former Taylor County Fire-Rescue firefighter Jeremy Denmark, agreeing to pay him $170,000–all but $5,000 of which will be paid by its insurance company.

As part of the agreement, the county denies any wrongdoing in the events leading to Denmark’s September 2015 termination.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.