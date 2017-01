Fiddler Crab Festival expected to draw thousands of visitors

As many as 10,000 people are expected to enjoy the 2017 Steinhatchee Fiddler Crab Festival in Steinhatchee Feb. 17-19.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy three days of food, music and more than 150 vendors showing off their arts and crafts. The event will include a parade, a fiddler crab race, the Swampwater cook-off and live entertainment.

For more information, visit steinhatcheechamber.com.