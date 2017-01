Middleton wins district, regional titles, qualifies for state championship meet

Taylor County High’s Caroline Middleton has qualified for the Class 1A state championship weightlifting meet to be held Friday, Feb. 3, in Ocala.

The sophomore won both the district 4 and the state region 2 titles earlier this month in the 139-pound classification.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.