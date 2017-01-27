New county administrator Lakey begins job Monday

New County Administrator Ted Lakey, which the county commission hired earlier this month to replace former administrator Dustin Hinkel, will start his new job Monday morning.

According to Steve Spradley, who has been serving as the county’s point of contact during the administrator transition, Lakey will be on the job at 8 a.m. Monday and begin his day with a 9 a.m. staff meeting.

