Steinhatchee Garden Club holds spaghetti dinner Jan. 28

The Steinhatchee Garden Club will present its 15th annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Steinhatchee Community Center. The event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

All proceeds go to sending local children to Camps Wekiva and Seek, the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’ Summer Camps, which teach children the importance of conservation and protection of our environment.

To purchase tickets, you may call Sue Guilbeau at (352) 498-8159 or Pat McShane at (352) 498-0997. You may also purchase tickets at the door.