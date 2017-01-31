Joyce Foster French

Joyce Foster French, 74, born to Isaac and Hilma (Markham) Foster on July 14, 1942 passed away on December 21, 2016 following a long, hard fought battle with Cancer at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb 4th at the Center Street Church of God at 11 am.

Pastor Robert Kirkland will be officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga. through their website or by calling 912-265-4735.