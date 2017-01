Raymond Edward Buckhalter, Sr.

Raymond Edward “Sonny” Buckhalter, Sr., age 67 passed away on January 27, 2017 at home in Perry, Florida.

The family received friends Tuesday, January 31, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

All arrangements are under the care of Beggs Funeral Home Perry, Florida www.beggsfuneral.com.