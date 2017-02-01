Documents required to file income tax

Individuals planning to have AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare their 2016 income tax return are reminded to have the following items available for their appointment:

• Social Security card for all dependents.

• Copy of last year’s income tax returns (if you have it).

• W-2 forms.

• Unemployment compen-sation statements.

• Child care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number).

• SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits.

• All 1099 forms showing interest and/or dividends. If you sold stock, land, etc., you will need the purchase date and the cost of the item.

• 1099-R forms if you received a pension or annuity.

• K-1 statements (appearing in March).

• All receipts or cancelled checks if itemizing deductions.

• All forms indicating federal income tax paid.

•Health coverage form 1095.

“This tax season, we will be using new tax preparation software changed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). That is why it is more important then ever to bring all items listed above that apply to you,” AARP volunteers said.

“Since we are going to have to enter all personal data manually, we anticipate longer wait times in preparing individual returns. We appreciate your patience.”