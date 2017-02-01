Four Rivers owner identified

A billionaire businessman, who escaped as a young man to the United States from communist-ruled Hungary, has been named as the owner of more than 500,000 acres in Taylor and surrounding counties, according to an article in this month’s Florida Trend magazine.

Thomas Peterffy, 72, who recently moved to Palm Beach from Greenwich, Conn., purchased the property for at least $710 million in December of 2015 from Foley Land and Timber and renamed the company Four Rivers Land and Timber. The parcel is believed to be the largest contiguous piece of undeveloped property in private hands east of the Mississippi River and includes more than half of all the land in Taylor County.

