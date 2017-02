FWC makes changes to mutton snapper fishing

Several mutton snapper management changes went into effect Jan. 1. These changes were approved at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) September meeting.

The following changes are now in effect:

• Minimum size limits recreational, commercial, importation and sale will be 18 inches in all state waters.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.