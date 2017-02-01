Online Legals for February 1, 2017

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 660

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05260-000

West 100 feet of Lot 2, Block C of the N.L. Smith Subdivision. Containing 0.41 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 661, page 947.

This property is being assessed with a 1987 HARB doublewide mobile home.

Title # 44977841 and 45010873; Serial # 10L20109U and 10L20109X.

Name in which assessed Kimberly Y. Glanton

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January , 2017

Signature: Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE Technologies, Inc. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1106 Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07632-300

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 04 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; Thence run South 0D 39M 04S West 250 feet; thence run North 89D 46M 56S East 274.11 feet; thence run North 11D East to the North Boundary of Section; thence Run West along Section Line 330.10 feet to the Point of Beginning; Containing 1.74 acres, more or less; Recorded in the Taylor County official records 427, page 463.

This property is being assessed with a 1983 Summ doublewide mobile home; Title # 22407989 and 22407988; Serial # H26293GL and H26293GR.

Name in which assessed Delphia M. Flowers

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 20th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 05th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

1/11

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Alton Ray Jones, Jr. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1243

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R08591-100

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 20, Township 05 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; thence run East 115 feet; thence run South 150 feet; thence run West 115 feet; thence run North 150 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.39 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 626, page 896.

Name in which assessed Marsha D. Bryner

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 30thday of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OG THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2016CP-128

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES I. FRANCIS.

Deceased.

______________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES I. FRANCIS. Deceased. Whose date of death was June 4, 2015, and the last four digits of whose social security number are 7647, is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County. Florida. Probate Division. The address of which is 108 North Jefferson Street #102 Perry Florida 32347. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE. ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is on February 1, 2017

CURTIS DALE RIDLE, ESQUIRE

FL BAR NO.: 103935

BARTOW, FL 33831

Phone: (863) 205-7502

CHERYL NELSON

Personal Rep.

2/1

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 663

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05364-000

Lot 17 of the Westwood Subdivision. Containing 0.18 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 554, page 215, along with death certificate book 545, page 45.

Name in which assessed Hattie Patterson

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 932

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06562-138

Lot 46, Block A of the Adams Beach Oaks Subdivision. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 676, page 311.

This property is being assessed with a 1989 singe wide mobile home.

Title # 49193706; Serial # H1089BS8442GA

Name in which assessed Jordan Woods

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Michael E. Newman the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1323

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R09281-000

Commence at the Northeast corner of Section 04, Township 07 South, Range 09 East; Thence run South 2707.02 feet for a Point of Beginning; thence run South 1301.40 feet; thence run North 32D West 1523.09 feet; thence run East 805.30 feet to the Point of Beginning; less 1/8 interest in OGM rights. Containing 12.03 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 559, page 905.

This property is being assessed with a single wide mobile home and a doublewide mobile home. No identification numbers can be located on either of the mobile homes.

Name in which assessed Michael E. Newman Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22