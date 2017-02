St. George Island will host women’s fishing clinic Feb. 4

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic on St. George Island Feb. 4.

The free, day-long clinic is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at St. George Island State Park, 1900 E. Gulf Beach Drive, St. George Island.

