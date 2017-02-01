Whiddon fingers his dad, Arrowood as shooters

Facing the possibility of life in prison for the 2015 murder of Shelly O’Steen Strickland, Manden Whiddon took a plea deal Monday morning under which he will serve 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

In return for the shortened sentence, Whiddon has agreed to testify against his fellow defendants, his own father, Rodney Whiddon, currently awaiting trial, and Strickland’s nephew, Garrett Arrowood, who was convicted of first degree murder in April 2016 but has been challenging his conviction and is seeking a new trial.

