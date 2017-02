Early morning raid nets drugs and one arrest

Some 88 grams of narcotics were seized and one arrest made following three early-morning raids by police officers and sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

Perry Police Department (PPD) Det. Dwight Norris was the lead officer in a seven-month-long operation that led to search warrants for the three residences.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.