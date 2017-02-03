Howell honored as district’s top school-related employee of year

By MARK VIOLA / Staff writer

For Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) computer technician Patricia Howell, the call to the front office last Friday was just like any other, most likely to deal with a laptop issue, since every student in the school either has their own or has access to one.

Instead, however, it was Superintendent Danny Glover, who was there to announce that she has been chosen as the district’s School-Related Employee of the Year.

PHOTO: Taylor County Middle School Computer Technician Patricia Howell was named the district’s School-Related Employee of the Year. Shown above are (from l to r): Director of Instruction Sharon Hathcock, Director of Personnel Jan Walker, TCMS Principal Kiki Puhl, Howell, Director Support Services Michael Thompson and Superintendent Danny Glover Jr.

