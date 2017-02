K-9 teams scour woods for suspect

A Pensacola man who abandoned his vehicle on U.S. 98 West and admitted to setting a brush fire, led K-9 teams on a three-hour chase through Camp Misery Hunt Club Tuesday night, Feb. 1.

Kenyon Hanson, 31, was charged with arson (intentional burning of land) and trespassing.

