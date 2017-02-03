Scallop season to open in June?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is expected to take action at its meeting in Crystal River next week that could change the annual scallop season in Taylor County and other parts of the state.

In a memorandum to FWC commissioners, Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley said her staff will recommend shifting the season here to start two weeks earlier and close two weeks sooner than the existing season of July 1-Sept. 24.

