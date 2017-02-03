School construction project faces $1.6 million shortfall

The Taylor County School District’s efforts to build a new Perry Primary School have hit a potentially major stumbling block with news that the state funding approved by the Florida Legislature last year could be as much as $1.6 million short of what is needed to actually construct the school.

The district originally applied for funding through the Florida Department of Education’s Special Facilities Program in 2014, but the funding was cut from the state’s 2015 budget by the legislature.

