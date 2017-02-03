Smart-Hall is Teacher of the Year

By MARK VIOLA / Staff writer

Taylor County Elementary School (TCES) teacher Gretchen M. Smart-Hall was leading her fifth-grade students through a fact drill last Friday morning when Principal Chuck Finley opened the door of her classroom and asked her join him for a moment out in the hall.

Stepping through the doorway, she found herself confronted by not only the rest of the school’s fifth-grade students lining the hallway, but also Superintendent Danny Glover Jr. wielding a bouquet of roses and the news that she had been chosen as the district’s Teacher of the Year.

PHOTO: Louis Hall was on hand to witness his wife, Gretchen Smart-Hall, receive the “Teacher of the Year” award from Superintendent of Schools Danny Glover Jr.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.