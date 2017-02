Student aid event planned Feb. 7 for TCHS seniors

Taylor County High School (TCHS) will hold its annual Senior Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Night Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the media center.

Parents and students are encouraged to create an FAFSA account prior to event.

“If available, please bring your last year’s tax information. If your senior plans to attend any post-secondary institution, applying for FAFSA is recommended,” officials said.