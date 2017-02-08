Blount makes history with second Super Bowl win

A day before Super Bowl LI, Perry native LeGarrette Blount called the game “the biggest stage” and while the game did not go exactly as the team might have scripted it, their play ultimately proved successful, earning Blount his second championship title in three years.
In the first 50 Super Bowls, no team had ever come back from a deficit greater than 10 points. So when the Patriots were facing a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons with eight and a half minutes to go in the third quarter, few people outside the most diehard fans thought the team would have a chance to win.
