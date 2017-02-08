Fire-Rescue family mourns loss of brother firefighter

The firefighter and first response community is mourning the death of one of its own, 27-year-old Taylor County Fire- Rescue firefighter/EMT Christopher Misner, who was a victim in one of two unrelated shooting deaths that occurred within just three hours of one another Friday, Feb. 3.

The second death claimed the life of Steinhatchee resident Richard Bragg, 49. Few details have been released regarding either case.

