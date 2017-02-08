Legal Notices for February 3, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2016-CA-000042

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

N.C. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF N. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; STARKE HUDSON, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDENS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; TENANT#1; TENANT #2,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause, in the Circuit Court of TAYLOR County, Florida, the Clerk of the Court will sell the property situated in TAYLOR County, Florida, described as:

LOT 33, BLOCK ‘C’, UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH INC., ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT OF SAID UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH, INC., ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 104.

and commonly known as: 21180 Keaton Beach Drive, Perry, Florida 32348, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Courthouse steps at the East Door, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Fl 32348, on February 23, 2017, at 11:00 A.M.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: Carrina Cooper, Court Administration, 173 Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, Florida 32055, Phone: 386-758-2163. Contact Court Administration at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired call 711.

Dated this Jan, 20, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

NOTICE OF BIDS

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed bid proposals from qualified firms or individuals TO DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT A FIRE SERVICE ASSESSMENT PROGRAM TO THE COUNTY.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required services must submit the proposal packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “SEALED PROPOSAL TO DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT A FIRE SERVICE ASSESSMENT PROGRAM TO TAYLOR COUNTY”, to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, or P.O. Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on Friday, February 17, 2017. All proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:00 P.M. local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, Old Post Office, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

Bid Proposal information MUST be obtained online at taylorcountygov.com.

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all proposals, to cancel or withdraw this request for proposals at any time and waive any irregularities in the proposal process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract based on the lowest quoted price. The County reserves the right to partially award sections of the bid. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to assign a local business preference in a maximum amount of five (5) percent of the proposed price(s), under the conditions set forth in Ordinance 2003-12.

No faxed proposals will be accepted.

For additional information contact:

Dan Cassel

Taylor County Fire Chief

501 Industrial Park Dr.

Perry, FL. 32348

(850) 838-3522

By order of the Board of County Commissioners, Taylor County, Florida

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING TOWER

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for Construction of Fire Fighter Training Tower.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required services must submit the proposal packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “SEALED PROPOSAL FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING TOWER.” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, or P.O. Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on Friday, February 17, 2017. All proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:05 P.M. local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, Old Post Office, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

Bid Proposal information MUST be obtained online at taylorcountygov.com

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all proposals, to cancel or withdraw this request for proposals at any time and waive any irregularities in the proposal process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract based on the lowest quoted price. The County reserves the right to partially award sections of the bid. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to assign a local business preference in a maximum amount of five (5) percent of the proposed price(s), under the conditions set forth in Ordinance 2003-12. No faxed proposals will be accepted.

For additional information contact:

Dan Cassel

Taylor County Fire Chief

501 Industrial Park Dr.

Perry, FL. 32348

(850) 838-3522

By order of the Board of County Commissioners, Taylor County, Florida

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF

CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of City of Perry, Florida, at a public hearing on February 14, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Manager, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard concerning the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 963

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT OF MORE THAN TEN ACRES OF LAND TO THE FUTURE LAND USE PLAN MAP OF THE CITY OF PERRY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, LUPMA 16-03, BY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF SAID ACREAGE, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN LAND USE CLASSIFICATION FROM AGRICULTURAL (LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 1 DWELLING UNIT PER ACRE) AND COMMERCIAL TO RESIDENTIAL, HIGH DENSITY (LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 20 DWELLING UNITS PER ACRES) OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning this matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Manager’s Office at 850.584.7161 Ext. 113 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Perry, Florida, at a public hearing on February 14, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Manager, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard concerning the ordinance. The title of said ordinance read, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 964

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, RELATING TO THE REZONING OF TEN OR MORE CONTIGUOUS ACRES OF LAND, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, Z 16-04, BY THE PROPERTY OWNER OF SAID ACREAGE; AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING ATLAS OF THE CITY OF PERRY LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR REZONING FROM AGRICULTURAL (A-1) AND COMMERCIAL, INTENSIVE (CI) TO RESIDENTIAL MULTIPLE FAMILY-2 (RMF-2) OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Manager’s Office at 850.584.7161 Ext. 113 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 or 1.800.955.8771