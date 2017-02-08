Legal Notices for February 8, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLIORDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case #: 2016-Ca-000092

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Plaintiff,

-vs.-

Montray Gross; Canedra R. Gross; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above names Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Claimants.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2016-CA-000092 of the Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Montray Gross are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Annie Mae Murphy, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE EAST DOOR OF THE TAYLOR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 108 NORTH JEFFERSON, PERRY TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, AT 11:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 23, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 5, OF UNIT NO. 2 OF COLONIAL HOMES, INC., A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT OF SAID UNIT NO. 2 OF COLONIAL HOMES INC., ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN PLAT BOOK 1, AT PAGE 76.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 173 Northwest Hernando Street, Room 408, Lake City, Florida 32056; (386) 719-7576 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Annie Mae Murphy

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Taylor County, Florida

Crystal McMullen,

Deputy Clerk of Court

2/8, 2/15

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OG THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2016CP-128

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES I. FRANCIS.

Deceased.

______________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES I. FRANCIS. Deceased. Whose date of death was June 4, 2015, and the last four digits of whose social security number are 7647, is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County. Florida. Probate Division. The address of which is 108 North Jefferson Street #102 Perry Florida 32347. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE. ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is on February 1, 2017

CURTIS DALE RIDLE, ESQUIRE

FL BAR NO.: 103935

BARTOW, FL 33831

Phone: (863) 205-7502

CHERYL NELSON

Personal Rep.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Perry is accepting sealed bids for milling existing asphalt and resurface asphalt based on square yards.

Visit www.cityofperry.net for details and specifications.

Robert A. Brown, Jr.

City Manager

Mike Deming

Mayor

2/3, 2/8

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 663

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05364-000

Lot 17 of the Westwood Subdivision. Containing 0.18 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 554, page 215, along with death certificate book 545, page 45.

Name in which assessed Hattie Patterson

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 932

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06562-138

Lot 46, Block A of the Adams Beach Oaks Subdivision. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 676, page 311.

This property is being assessed with a 1989 singe wide mobile home.

Title # 49193706; Serial # H1089BS8442GA

Name in which assessed Jordan Woods

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 660

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05260-000

West 100 feet of Lot 2, Block C of the N.L. Smith Subdivision. Containing 0.41 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 661, page 947.

This property is being assessed with a 1987 HARB doublewide mobile home.

Title # 44977841 and 45010873; Serial # 10L20109U and 10L20109X.

Name in which assessed Kimberly Y. Glanton

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Michael E. Newman the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1323

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R09281-000

Commence at the Northeast corner of Section 04, Township 07 South, Range 09 East; Thence run South 2707.02 feet for a Point of Beginning; thence run South 1301.40 feet; thence run North 32D West 1523.09 feet; thence run East 805.30 feet to the Point of Beginning; less 1/8 interest in OGM rights. Containing 12.03 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 559, page 905.

This property is being assessed with a single wide mobile home and a doublewide mobile home. No identification numbers can be located on either of the mobile homes.

Name in which assessed Michael E. Newman

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 30th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Alton Ray Jones, Jr. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1243

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R08591-100

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 20, Township 05 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; thence run East 115 feet; thence run South 150 feet; thence run West 115 feet; thence run North 150 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.39 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 626, page 896.

Name in which assessed Marsha D. Bryner

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 06th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 30thday of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22