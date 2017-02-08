Legal Notices for January 4, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN

AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 2016-525-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

JONAS BOULOUTE, and

JEAN WALNACE BOSUE,

Defendant.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO: JONAS BOULOUTE and JEAN WALNACE BOSUE

l/k/a : 5794 Fozfield Trail, Rex, GA 30273

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 52

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89°20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: NORTH 61°18’43” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 159.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57°54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13°43’40” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09°04’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20°11’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33°56’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 22°05’24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13°44’56” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08°47’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03°26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03°42’14” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04°42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 293.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04°08’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,455.35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 05°16’13” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 593.06 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 07°20’16” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 335.29 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15°28’54” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 213.84 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING ANDLEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN NORTH 80°56’15” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2,308.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17°15’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 748.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80°25’39” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,330.02 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE NORTH 15°28’54” WESTALONG SAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANCE OF 766.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 40.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE AA@.

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by January 18,2016, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N Jefferson St., Perry FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: December 6, 2016.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, Dc

Deputy Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AIR PERMIT

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Northeast District Office

Draft Air Permit No. 1230047-008-AF

Chemring Ordnance,Inc. Taylor County Facility

Taylor County, Florida

Applicant: The applicant for this project is Chemring Ordnance, Inc. The applicant’s authorized representative and mailing address is: Robert Parman, Director Health, Safety, Security, Chemring Ordnance, Inc., Taylor County Facility, 10625 Puckett Road, Perry, Florida 32348.

Facility Location: Chemring Ordnance, Inc operates the existing Taylor County Facility, which is located in Taylor County at 10625 Puckett Road, Perry, Florida 32348.

Project: The project authorizes the reclassification of Chemring Ordnance Taylor Facility from a Title V Major source status to a synthetic Non-Title V source and the expiration of Title V Operation Permit No. 1230047-007-AV. This project also authorizes the continued operation of the facility for the on-site thermal treatment of all waste residues, pyrotechnic powders, contaminated containers, and waste industrial materials contaminated with pyrotechnic powders, metal bearing pyrotechnic powders and solvent (Acetone) contaminated pyrotechnic powders at the facility.

Permitting Authority: Applications for air operating permits are subject to review in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Chapters 62-4 and 62-210 of the Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). The Permitting Authority responsible for making a permit determination for this project is the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Northest District Office. The Permitting Authority’s physical and mailing address is: 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. The Permitting Authority’s phone number is (904) 256-1700.

Project File: A complete project file is available for public inspection during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except legal holidays), at the physical address indicated above for the Permitting Authority. The complete project file includes the Draft Federally Enforceable State Operation Permit, the application and information submitted by the applicant (exclusive of confidential records under Section 403.111, F.S.). Interested persons may contact the Permitting Authority’s project engineer for additional information at the address and phone number listed above. In addition, electronic copies of these documents are available on the following web site: https://fldep.dep.state.fl.us/air/emission/apds/default.asp.

Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit: The Permitting Authority gives notice of its intent to issue a Federally Enforceable State Operation Permit to the applicant as described above. The applicant has provided reasonable assurance that operation of the facility will not adversely impact air quality and that the project will comply with all appropriate provisions of Chapters 62-4, 62-204, 62-210, 62-212, 62-296 and 62-297, F.A.C. The Permitting Authority will issue a Final Permit in accordance with the conditions of the proposed Draft Permit unless a timely petition for an administrative hearing is filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. or unless public comment received in accordance with this notice results in a different decision or a significant change of terms or conditions.

Comments: The Permitting Authority will accept written comments concerning the proposed Draft Permit for a period of 14 days from the date of publication of the Public Notice. Written comments must be received by the Permitting Authority by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on or before the end of this 14-day period. If written comments received result in a significant change to the Draft Permit, the Permitting Authority shall revise the Draft Permit and require, if applicable, another Public Notice. All comments filed will be made available for public inspection.

Petitions: A person whose substantial interests are affected by the proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative hearing in accordance with Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the Public Notice or receipt of a written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who asked the Permitting Authority for notice of agency action may file a petition within 14 days of receipt of that notice, regardless of the date of publication. A petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above, at the time of filing. A petition for administrative hearing must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received) with the Agency Clerk in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us before the deadline. The failure of any person to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the approval of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Permitting Authority’s action is based must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, telephone number and any facsimile number of the petitioner; the name, address any email address, telephone number, and any facsimile number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how each petitioner received notice of the agency action or proposed decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so state; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and, (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. A petition that does not dispute the material facts upon which the Permitting Authority’s action is based shall state that no such facts are in dispute and otherwise shall contain the same information as set forth above, as required by Rule 28-106.301, F.A.C.

Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Permitting Authority’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this Public Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Permitting Authority on the application have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.

Mediation: Mediation is not available in this proceeding.