Legal Notices for January 6, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2015 CA 000486

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

3000 BAYPORT DRIVE

SUITE 880

TAMPA, FL 33607

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

WILLIAM SHANE MURPHYA/K/A WILLIAM SHANE MURPHY;

NANCY MURPHYA/K/A NANCY MICHELLE MURPHY;

W.S. BADCOCK CORPORATION;

Defendant(s).

_____________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on December 7, 2016, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the west door of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 10th day of January, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, RUN THENCE NORTH ALONG THE FORTY ACRE LINE 1073.55 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 251.42 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 231.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 189.43 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 231.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 187.49 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

ALSO:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST; THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE FORTY ACRE LINE 1073.55 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 25.00 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 226.42 FEET; THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 187.49 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 226.42 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 186.57 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING .96 ACRE.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 163 A. L. SUBER DRIVE, PERRY, FL 32347

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who requires accommodations in order to participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, the provision of certain assistance. Individuals with a disability who require special accommodations in order to participate in a court proceeding should contact the ADA Coordinator, 173 NE Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, FL 32055, (386) 719-7428, within two (2) business days of receipt of notice to appear. Individuals who are hearing impaired should call (800) 955-8771. Individuals who are voice impaired should call (800) 955-8770.

Annie Mae Murphy

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

BY: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

Timothy D. Padgett, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlaw.net

SERVICE LIST FOR NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WILLIAM SHANE MURPHY

163 A. L. SUBER DRIVE

PERRY, FL 32347

W.S. BADCOCK CORPORATION

200 N. PHOSPHAE BLVD.

MULBERRY, FL 33860

NANCY MURPHY

163 A. L. SUBER DRIVE

PERRY, FL 32347

12/14, 12/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case Number: 2016-657-CA

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF:

Judge: Parker

ONE (1) 1998 GMC Sierra C1500

VIN: 1GTEC19M8WE555752

_______________/

NOTICE OF FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

ALL PERSONS who claim an interest in the following property: One (1) 1998 GMC Sierra C1500, VIN: 1GTEC19M8WE555752, which was seized because said property is alleged to be contraband as defined by Sections 932.701 (2)(a)(1-6), Florida Statutes, by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Florida Highway Patrol, on or about October 20, 2016, in Taylor County, Florida. Any owner, entity, bona fide lienholder, or person in possession of the property when seized has the right to request an adversarial preliminary hearing for a probable cause determination within fifteen (15) days of initial receipt of notice, by providing such request to Tom Moffett, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 7322 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, by certified mail return receipt requested. A complaint for forfeiture has been filed in the above styled court.

12/30, 1/6

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

FILE NO: 2016-717-CP

PROBATE DIVISION

In Re: The Estate of

RACHEL JANE DEAL,

Decedent.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Rachel Jane Deal, deceased, File Number 2016-717-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, #102, Perry, Florida 32347. The names and addresses of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 30, 2016.

Larry E. Levy

Fla. Bar. No. 047019

The Levy Law Firm

1828 Riggins Lane

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

Attorney for Personal Representative

Eldon Sadler

5525 Beau Chance Lane

Perry, Florida 32347

Personal Representative

Notice is hereby given to

MICHAEL LEE JOHNSON

Unless payment is made on

2005 FORD MUSTANG

VIN: ZVHT82H955236407

for tow & storage charges on

12-21-2016. Vehicle will be auctioned on

The 26TH day of JANUARY 2017

@ 10 am at Thomas Chevrolet

2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL

(850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.78

Taylor County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF FIRST PUBLIC HEARING

Taylor County Board of Commissioners is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the 2016 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for up to $750,000 in funding. These funds must be used for one of the following purposes:

1. To benefit low and moderate income persons; or

2. To aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or

3. To meet other community development needs having a particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community and where other financial resources are not available to meet such needs.

The activity categories for which these funds may be used are in the areas of housing, neighborhood and commercial revitalization, or economic development (new jobs). Eligible uses of funds include such physical improvement activities as housing and commercial building rehabilitation, clearance, water and sewer improvements, street improvements, drainage, housing site development, parking, and loans to businesses. Additional information regarding the range of activities that may be undertaken will be provided at the public hearing.

For each activity that is proposed, at least 70% of the funds must benefit low and moderate income persons.

In developing an application for submission to DEO, the County must plan to minimize displacement of persons as a result of planned CDBG activities. In addition, the County is required to develop a plan to assist displaced persons.

The public hearing to receive citizen views concerning the community’s housing, economic and other community development needs will be held on January 17, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, during the Taylor County Board of County Commission meeting held in the Taylor County Commission Chambers, 201 E. Green Street, Perry, FL.

Taylor County does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin or against any other protected class. In addition, any reasonable accommodations required by the public may be arranged through the Taylor County Grants office by calling (850) 838-3553.

A FAIR HOUSING/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION