Miracle Monday

Guardian angels were no doubt at work during a nearly head-on crash involving a unloaded log truck and a four-door small sedan Monday morning near the Taylor/Madison county line.

According to an eyewitness, the car was traveling in the wrong direction and in the wrong lane on U.S. Highway 19 North–on a head-on course with the log truck. “I saw smoke coming from his tires as he braked hard,” the man said of the semi truck driver. However, the car continued on its forward path and crashed into the truck, becoming wedged beneath the right front tire. The truck driver was not injured; the car driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Doctors’ Memorial Hospital.

