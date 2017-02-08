TCHS boys basketball team earns a trip to state playoffs

Taylor County High’s 70-61 victory over East Gadsden Monday night in the first round of the Class 5A, District 2 basketball tournament assured the Bulldogs a state playoff position and a chance to take on Marianna for the district title.

In Coach Toney Powell’s first season at the Bulldog helm, Taylor County will have a chance to beat powerhouse Marianna (22-5) for the district title in the tournament being played this week in Perry. Tipoff for Wednesday’s district championship game in the TCHS gym will be 7 p.m. Admission is $6.

