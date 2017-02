TCSO on the offense with drug arrests

Sheriff Wayne Padgett shared a snapshot of drug-related arrests made during his first month on watch and told the county commission Monday night that his office will continue to move forward in battling the county’s meth (methamphetamine) epidemic.

He also warned of other looming drug-related threats, namely prescription drug, synthetics and heroin abuse.

