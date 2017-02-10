Animal Control to host Open House

Taylor County Animal Control will host its first Open House Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Come take a look at the animals in our care, meet our staff, meet our partner organizations that help us in caring for our animals as well as getting them into rescues, and organizing transportation for their freedom rides,” organizers said.

Activities will include a yard sale, a children’s craft area, photo opportunities and more.

The shelter is located at 302 West Maurice Linton Road (off Hampton Springs Avenue, across from Cashway).