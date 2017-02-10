County reverses its decision on scallop opening

Like the tide coming in and out, the Taylor County Commission spent this week changing directions on its opinion on the prospect of opening the annual scallop season early.

Less than 48 hours after voting unanimously to pull its support for an early start to the season during its regular session Monday evening, the commission reconvened in a special emergency meeting Wednesday morning–at which only three board members were present–to rescind its earlier move and pass a new resolution once again supporting the change.

