‘Dogs fall 71-60 in bid for district title; will face off Thursday in state playoffs

The Taylor County High basketball team battled Marianna here Wednesday night for the Class 5A, District 1 title but the local Bulldogs came up a few points short, falling 71-60.

Taylor County still qualifies for the state playoffs as district runners-up and will travel next Thursday to Pensacola to face the winner of District 1. Pensacola Catholic is the top seed in that tournament, which was delayed by a day earlier this week due to the weather.

