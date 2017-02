It’s time to craft for a cure!

Table reservations are being taken for the upcoming Crafting for a Cure craft event planned Saturday, March 4, to benefit Relay For Life.

A $10 donation secures a table for the event, which will be held at First Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To reserve a spot today, please call 838-6956, 371-1558 or 584-8686.